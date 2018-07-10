Michigan storm chaser captures video of giant ‘haboob’ swallowing Arizona interstate

West Michigan native and longtime storm chaser Reed Timmer loves extreme weather, so it was no surprise to see him getting footage of a monster dust storm swallowing part of southwest Arizona’s Interstate 8 on Monday.

Timmer, a Forest Hills High School grad who now works with AccuWeather, captured video of the giant cloud of dust — called a “haboob” — as it pushed across the landscape like a billowing wall.

Timmer had been documenting the severe thunderstorms and flash flooding across parts of Arizona. On a video later posted to YouTube, Timmer gets up close to a haboob as it threatens to envelope his vehicle.

“Can you shut the sunroof? … Keep trying,” Timmer tells the person with him.

Timmer starred in the Discovery Channel’s “Storm Chaser” series. He studied meteorology at the University of Oklahoma.

Haboobs are formed by outflow winds from thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said. They can stretch out for miles and reach several thousand feet high.

Because they drop visibility so quickly, they can be very dangerous for motorists. They can cause massive chain-reaction crashes like we see in Michigan during winter white-out conditions.

They occur more often in the southwestern United States, and trigger an official Dust Storm Warning from NWS meteorologists.