Scholarships awarded to MHS and MCC graduates

MANISTEE — Three recent graduates from Manistee High School and Manistee Catholic Central are the recipients of scholarships in memory former area athletes and coaches.

The MHS scholarships were created to honor the memories of the late football coach Mal Pearson and the late all state football player Bob “Pepsi” Anderson, who was a member of the 1957 MHS State Championship team.

This year the scholarship was awarded to Manistee High School graduate Jacob Gustad. During his time at Manistee High School Gustad participated in football, basketball and track.

The scholarships for the Manistee Catholic Central students honor Dave Peterson, who coached tennis at MHS and assisted with the basketball teams for many years at MCC.

This year’s recipients from MCC are Austin Van Aelst and Ali StockI. Both played active roles in their time at Manistee Catholic Central in athletics and other programs.

Jim Ogilvie, coordinator of the scholarship program, said the scholarships are named after some very deserving individuals.

“Both Mal and Dave acted like ‘fathers’ to many young athletes in Manistee when they coached,” said Ogilvie. “Since 2001 scholarships have been awarded to deserving student athletes who want to further their education by attending a college of their choice.”

Ogilive said that Manistee Catholic Central students had to write an essay to qualify for the scholarship while Manistee High School students were a selection of the committee.