SHERIFF’S BLOTTER: Hit and run, multiple cases of breaking and entering reported

MANISTEE COUNTY — The following calls were made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from July 1 to Friday. All calls may not be reported.

July 1

• Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported at 3:14 p.m. in Dickson Township.

• Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported at 4:51 p.m. in Norman Township.

• A suspicious situation was reported at 10 a.m. in Manistee Township.

• Breaking and entering was reported at 4:07 p.m. at Rainbow Bend in Brown Township.

• Breaking and entering was reported at 4:07 p.m. at Bear Creek in Brown Township.

• Larceny was reported at 11:04 p.m. in Stronach.

• A car/deer accident was reported 10:49 p.m. in Bear Lake.

Monday

• A case of domestic assault was reported at 9 a.m. in Maple Grove Township.

• A verbal dispute among a family was reported at 1:16 a.m. in Dickson Township.

• A car/deer accident was reported 1:20 p.m.

• A car/deer accident was reported at 3:30 p.m.

• Deputies reported to a fire assist at 9:40 p.m. in Bear Lake Township.

• A civil dispute was reported at 10:48 p.m. in Onekama Township.

Tuesday

• A single vehicle property damage accident was reported at 1:51 a.m. in Cleon Township.

• Malicious destruction of property reported at 10:46 a.m. in Norman Township.

• A property damage accident was reported.

• A car/deer accident was reported.

• A suspicious situation was reported at 4:30 a.m. in Manistee Township.

• A property damage accident and hit and run was reported in Manistee Township at the Manistee County Blacker Airport at 6:29 a.m. A rental vehicle was damaged by an SUV, pushing it into fencing at the front of the property. The suspect’s vehicle was tracked down; the investigation continues. No further information has been released.

• An individual was charged for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, at the second degree, at 8:58 p.m. in Maple Grove Township.

Wednesday

• An individual was charged for criminal sexual conduct in Arcadia Township.

• A suspicious situation was reported at 6 a.m. in Cleon Township.

• Deputies responded to a suicidal subject at 8 a.m. in Onekama Township.

• An overdose was reported at 7:12 p.m. in Maple Grove Township.

• A suspicious situation was reported at 11:49 a.m. in Stronach Township.

Thursday

• Larceny was reported at 9:48 a.m. in Manistee Township.

• A case of assault was reported at 12:16 p.m. in Stronach Township.

• Attempted breaking and entering was reported at 6 p.m. in Norman Township.

• Assault was reported in Filer Township.

Friday

• An individual was reported for operating while intoxicated with a high BAC, and an open container in the vehicle, at 1:47 a.m. in Manistee Township.

• A one vehicle property damage accident was reported at 12:16 p.m. in Onekama Township.

• Assault was reported at 4:45 p.m. in Filer Township.

• A personal property damage accident was reported at 7:35 p.m. in Maple Grove Township.