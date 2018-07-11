Iron Fish Distillery to host the May Erlewine Trio

THOMPSONVILLE — Coming to the Iron Fish Distillery at 7 p.m. on Friday, the May Erlewine Trio will play for what will surely be a magical performance in an intimate, acoustically amazing historic barn venue. Tickets are for sale.

Bring a food donation for the BACN Food Pantry and get half off your first concert cocktail.

May Erlewine comes from a family of artists and musicians. Early on she was exposed to music (and people) of all kinds. May was home-educated, came up singing and while still just a teenager hitchhiked all across North America playing in small and large towns, riding freight trains with her little dog and busking on the streets.

In her travels Erlewine came to know the land and the pulse of the people. Her songs show a very real connection and concern with everyday folk.

May plays guitar, fiddle, viola, piano and a few other instruments, but mostly she sings. Her songs are treasured by people of all faiths and politics. May has played music not only all across America but also for people all over the world.

What is perhaps most remarkable is May’s songwriting ability. Although she is a wonderful singer and her voice is instantly recognizable, it is the songs that she writes that are really turning heads. May’s songs are sung (and recorded) by other artists, both great and small.

The sounds and influences you’ll hear in her music range from good old fashioned folk and country swing to soul singers, rock and music from all over the wide world. It’s all bundled together with stories and melodies to take you on a journey of the heart.