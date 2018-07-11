Plant it Wild to present program on native plants

FRANKFORT — Josh Shields, forester for Manistee County, will present a program on native trees and shrubs, which are critical participants in native plant communities.

The program will be held at 7 p.m. on July 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 955 James St. in Frankfort. Attendees will learn to transform their perennial garden into a beneficial landscape.

Plants in nature live “in community”. Many are familiar with the flowers, however, an interesting and beneficial landscape should include a wider “community” of plants, and include layers. Shields will present on the native trees and shrubs in the region. Trees and shrubs create habitat in the landscapes and are valuable for insects, birds and wildlife.

Shields received his Bachelor of Science from Michigan Technological University in 2004 and earned his Master of Science in forest ecology and Management from the same university in 2006. Shields continued his education and in 2013 was awarded his PhD in Forest Ecology from Purdue University.

Shields has been working in the field of forestry since 2002 and did private consulting work in forest and ecology services prior to being hired by the Manistee Conservation District, including several years subcontracting his expertise to the State of Michigan. He has also done countless amounts of volunteer work over the years for both private and public parties.