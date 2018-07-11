Portage Lake Association to feature Awesome Distraction

ONEKAMA — Get ready to groove on July 16, as the Portage Lake Association is proud to feature Awesome Distraction, a trio from Manistee who have been together for 7 years now.

This Americana group is made up of Kyle Garber, Nick Veine and Chloe Pepera. While they generally stick to a more acoustic folk-rock vibe, they are versatile with guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass, piano, keyboards, ukulele, drums and percussion to have a great sound.

Opening for Joel Mabus, the RFD Boys, Folk Greats Josh White, Jr., Ellis Paul and “Voice” alum Ryan Whyte Maloney have been just a few highlights in their budding career.

Kyle and Nick founded the group in 2011, and they already have four CDs under their belt, featuring a mix of popular covers and some of their own original harmonies and acoustic sound. Bringing Chloe into their group in 2015, she was able to add a beautiful high harmony and a whole new level of performance to help them grow into their name.

“We are very pleased that they are able to return to the shores of Portage Lake for another Monday night concert, for these three truly make up an Awesome Distraction,” stated the PLA.

The concert will be held in Onekama’s Village Park on M-22, on the shores of Portage Lake, and will be held from 7-9 p.m.; folks are invited to bring their blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets, family and friends to enjoy live music in this beautiful setting.

The concert is free and open to the public, though the PLA Bucketeers will circulate at half-time to make sure these concerts can continue into the future. In the event of bad weather, the Onekama Consolidated Schools Auditorium will shelter us; check our website, www.onekama.info, or our Facebook page, -1, Onekama, Michigan, or Portage Lake Association, for updates.