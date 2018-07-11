Sally Rogers and Claudia Schmidt to perform at Art Park

THOMPSONVILLE — Award-winning songwriters Sally Rogers and Claudia Schmidt return to Michigan Legacy Art Park to perform on July 20 for the 2018 Summer Sounds concert series, presented by Mo and Linda White.

Both significant contributors to the folk music world, these two multi-faceted artists have been writing, teaching and performing around the globe for over forty years. They have released over twenty albums between them, and made multiple appearances on the popular public radio program, A Prairie Home Companion.

The Boston Globe remarks, “Claudia Schmidt is a true artist—she has talent AND the fire of genius,” and “[Rogers] is one of our best traditional singers…her voice strong and gorgeous, her feet firmly planted in tradition, her vision urgent and clear.”

The duo’s Michigan roots have made them two of the most influential figures among Michigan musicians as well. Joshua Davis, Seth Bernard, The Sweet Water Warblers, Blake Elliott and others all praise Rogers and Schmidt as significant influences.

This concert will be Sally and Claudia’s first performance together at the Art Park in fifteen years.