Tell Yo Mama to play Manistee Shoreline Showcase

MANISTEE — The Manistee Shoreline Showcase will feature “Tell Yo Mama” from 7-9:15 p.m. on July 17.

Tell Yo Mama is a 7-piece soulful, funky and groove machine. Voted 2017’s Best Rock Band in the Lansing City Pulse “Top of the Town” contest. Bring your dancing shoes and come listen to music that moves you.

Concerts are held on Tuesday nights from 7-9:15 p.m. at the First Street Beach Rotary Gazebo. Rain location is the First Street Beach House. Shows are free of charge, but donations are always welcome to keep great music coming to Manistee.