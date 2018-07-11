Home / Entertainment / Tell Yo Mama to play Manistee Shoreline Showcase

Tell Yo Mama to play Manistee Shoreline Showcase

Tell Yo Mama will play for the Manistee Shoreline Showcase on Tuesday. (Courtesy Photo/PK Photography)

MANISTEE — The Manistee Shoreline Showcase will feature “Tell Yo Mama” from 7-9:15 p.m. on July 17.

Tell Yo Mama is a 7-piece soulful, funky and groove machine. Voted 2017’s Best Rock Band in the Lansing City Pulse “Top of the Town” contest. Bring your dancing shoes and come listen to music that moves you.

Concerts are held on Tuesday nights from 7-9:15 p.m. at the First Street Beach Rotary Gazebo. Rain location is the First Street Beach House. Shows are free of charge, but donations are always welcome to keep great music coming to Manistee.

Posted by Ashlyn Korienek

Ashlyn is the cops & courts and city reporter for the Manistee News Advocate. You can reach her at (231) 398-3109 or akorienek@pioneergroup.com

