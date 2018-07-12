Betsie Valley library events slated

THOMPSONVILLE — The Betsie Valley District Library will host two events next week.

Poetry Rocks! will including sharing of poems and listening to how they make words sing. Attendees will decorate a leaf to make a Poet Tree for the library.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. on July 18 at the Betsie Valley District Library, located at 14744 Thompson Ave. in Thompsonville.

From 1:30-2:30 p.m. on July 18, children can read with Chaz and Denny during a special visit. Chidlren can pick a favorite from the library or bring a favorite book from home.

Call (231) 378-2716 for more information.