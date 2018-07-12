Blaine Christian Church to host Vacation Bible School

ARCADIA TWP. — Area children are invited to venture onto an uncharted island for “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus” Vacation Bible School, hosted by Blaine Christian Church, from 6-8:10 p.m. each evening from Aug. 6 -9.

Children, ages 3 through sixth grade completed, are welcome to enjoy the week at no cost. Pre-school age children will enjoy Shipwrecked Vacation Bible School activities designed especially for them in the “Pre-School Tidepool.” Each evening at 5:30 p.m., a light supper will be available for children attending VBS.

Registration is each night from 5:30-5:50 p.m. at the church. Blaine Christian Church is located at 7018 Putney Road (corner of Joyfield and Putney Roads), in Arcadia.

Based on the theme of “Rescued By Jesus”, during “Shipwrecked” Vacation Bible School, children will “venture onto an uncharted island” in small groups where kids will be anchored in the truth that Jesus can carry them through life’s storms. Children will tap into their creativity in hands-on workshops.

They will make new friends, explore the Imagination Station and KidVid Cinema, enjoy Ship Rec Games, make cool crafts to take home, sing fun songs during Castaway Sing And Play and eat tasty Tropical Treats.

Since everything is designed to be hands-on, it is recommended that children dress in play clothes.

During their four days of fun, children will learn about giving and helping others by donating non-perishable food items each evening to help Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN) (located in Benzonia) provide food for those in need in the county. There will also be a change jar for children to give donations to BACN.

At 10 a.m. on Aug. 12, the children will wrap up their Vacation Bible School experience by singing their songs and sharing what they learned during a combined worship service. This is open to the public.

For questions or more information about Vacation Bible School, call (231) 352-9148 or send an email to blainechurch@gmail.com, or check the church’s website at blainechristianchurch.org.

Area families are welcome to get to know the church family at Blaine Christian Church on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. (contemporary style service), or at 10 a.m. (blended style). Separate activities, through “Kid’s Kare,” are provided at each service for children 2 to 6 years old.