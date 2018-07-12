Candidate forum slated on July 18

MANISTEE — Democrats running for the 101st District House of Representatives seat will meet during a candidate forum next week.

The League of Women Voters is partnering with the Manistee News Advocate to host the public candidate forum from 7-9 p.m. on July 18 at the Manistee Intermediate School District (ISD) ofﬁce, located at 772 E. Parkdale Ave.

“A Primary Election can be more, or as important, for our democracy as the general election in November,” said Nancy Behring, Manistee League President. “We hope every Manistee citizen will want to take advantage of this opportunity to become better informed about the candidates and the issues.”

All candidates for the 35th District State Senate and the 101st District Michigan House of Representatives in contested races for the Aug. 7 Primary Election were invited to attend. However, the only candidates who responded were Democrats Kathy Wiejaczka and Edward Hoogterp, both running for the 101st House of Representatives, Republican Carolyn Cater running in a contested race for the State House of Representatives and Republican Cary Urka, running for the State Senat.

Cater and Urka will only be allowed to meet informally with the public attending. They will not take part in the formal part of the forum, because the other candidates who oppose them are not attending this event. The four other candidates running for these ofﬁces either reported a scheduling conﬂict or did not respond at all.

The LWV forum is an opportunity for candidates to present their positions and for the general public to see and hear each candidate speak about the issues that concern the local and regional area. In addition, citizens will have an opportunity to submit written questions to the candidates. All candidates will have equal time to present themselves and will be held to the League’s rules and standards for a candidate forum.

The LWV Manistee County is made up of men and women, Democrats, Republicans and Independents who share in the need and desire to see important issues discussed in a fair and impartial manner. The League is a nonpartisan, impartial voice for political education, whose purpose is to motivate citizens to get educated, get involved, register to vote and then vote.

For more information about this forum or about LWV contact Nancy Behring at (231 889-5402 or Linda Albee at (231) 723-0032.