City refers developer to State Historic Preservation Office

MANISTEE — The Manistee City Historic District Commission denied a certificate of appropriateness for facade improvements of a building in the downtown area on Thursday, with the anticipation the request will come back at a later time.

A request was received from Ed Kriskywicz and Tamara DePonio for exterior renovations at 100 Washington St., which currently is vacant.

In the request, exterior improvements include all windows to be replaced, all exterior doors and overhead doors to be replaced, and finally, all existing glaze block to be removed and replaced, with sills and exterior lights.

However, Kriskywicz requested the option of using an alternative method for replacing the existing glaze block, instead using split face block that is not original to the historic building. The split face block would be more cost effective, said Kriskywicz.

Dick Albee, HDC commissioner, made a motion to approve the certificate of appropriateness with the option of using glaze block or split face block on the exterior. The motion failed at a tie vote (3-3).

“I’ve seen the building there for 20 years, it looks absolutely horrible and I have to say I give Ed a great deal of credit for taking on the project,” said Albee.

However, Kriskywicz plans to return with his proposal at a later time, after moving forward through the State Historic Preservation Office and receiving approval for plans, with any possible changes.

The use of the building has not been decided.