Good Shepherd to host VBS

MANISTEE — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Manistee will be hosting Vacation Bible School (VBS) during the week of July 16 through July 19.

The program will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a family dinner at 5:30 p.m. each day. This event is entirely free and open to children in pre-school to sixth grade. The theme for VBS this year is “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus.” During the week, children can meet new friends, play games, enjoy tropical treats and incredible music.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, however, children may also register at the door. A registration form is available at Good Shepherd’s website, gslcman.org, or forms may be picked up at the church.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 521 Cypress St. in Manistee. Good Shepherd’s worship services are as follows: Contemporary service at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Traditional service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is a member of the North American Lutheran Church (NALC).

For more information, call the church office at (231) 723-7161 and leave a message.