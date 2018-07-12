Gubernatorial candidate Colbeck in Mason County Friday

MASON COUNTY — Patrick Colbeck, a Republican candidate for governor, will host several meet and greet events in Mason County on Friday.

Colbeck has more than two decades of experience in the private sector and two terms in the Michigan Senate. He holds degrees in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan, and after six years of running his own small business he ran for Michigan Senate.

He will be available to the public at the following times and locations on July 13:

• Noon-1:30 p.m. at All Seasons Resort (U.S. 10 between Walhalla and Branch);

• 2-3:30 p.m. at Scottville City Hall in Scottville; and

• 6-9 p.m. at Friday Night Live in Ludington.

For any questions, call Cathy at (231) 690-1290.