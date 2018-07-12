Legislature must investigate DEQ PFAS report, say activists

By Garret Ellison

MLive.com, Walker, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (TNS) — Activists want state legislators to return from summer break and investigate the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s handling of an expert report that warned of statewide exposure to toxic chemicals called PFAS long before the state began taking serious steps to address the widening contamination.

“This report is a damming indictment of an agency whose core mission is to protect our environment and public health,” said Lisa Wozniak, director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, on a Thursday call with reporters.

“The fact that this report was suppressed for six years is appalling and inexcusable,” she said, calling for a “compete investigation” into the DEQ’s handling of the report.

Wozniak and others were reacting to an August 2012 report co-authored by a DEQ environmental specialist and a Colorado toxicologist that warned of “significant exposure to Michigan citizens and ecosystems” from PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The report was made public this week by MLive, which obtained it through the Freedom of Information Act during a reporting project on toxic PFAS water pollution.

Wozniak called it “imperative” the Legislature return and hold a joint inquiry, saying that “everyone who knew something about this and did nothing” should be held accountable.

Michigan DEQ spokesperson Scott Dean declined to comment on calls for investigation.

Calls to aides for Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard and Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof were not returned Thursday afternoon. Most state lawmakers are at home campaigning this summer. Both chambers return the first week of September.

Wozniak and others on the call said the state Legislature needs to do more to address the PFAS contamination crisis, which has hit more than 30 sites in 15 different Michigan communities thus far. Discovery of more sites is expected as statewide testing continues.

The DEQ is testing all public water systems and schools on well water for PFAS contamination this year as part of a comprehensive statewide effort launched in November under the banner of MPART, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team.

A bill to establish a statewide enforceable drinking water standard of 5 parts-per-trillion (ppt) introduced in December by state Rep. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, is stalled in the House Natural Resources Committee. The limit would be the nation’s toughest PFAS drinking water standard.

There are no federal drinking water standards for any PFAS chemicals, although some states like Vermont, Minnesota and New Jersey have set their own limits.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory level for PFOS and PFOA, two of many PFAS compounds being found in drinking water around Michigan, is 70-ppt.

A draft federal health study calls that limit 7 to 10 times too high to protect human health from harmful effect of PFAS exposure, which the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) says is linked to thyroid and liver disease and an increased risk for certain cancer, in addition to other illnesses.

The state of Michigan has a cleanup standard that mirrors the EPA advisory level for groundwater that people drink, but does not have an actual maximum contaminant level (MCL) for public water systems like some other states.

“States can act and the state of Michigan should act on that legislation to enact an aggressive standard so that drinking water is safe and held to a very low standard,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, who was on Thursday’s call.

“This is dangerous stuff and ought not to allow it in drinking water.”

Tony Spaniola, a Troy attorney who owns a cottage in Oscoda, where PFAS contamination from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base has polluted drinking water and natural resources like Van Etten Lake and the Au Sable River, said $23 million in funding for PFAS that state lawmakers previously allocated, as well as several million for 2019 in the recently passed budget, is a “drop in the bucket.”

Spaniola said estimates on contamination cleanup at individual military bases like Wurtsmith approach $300 million. “Let’s not kid ourselves,” he said. “It’s not going to be cheap.”