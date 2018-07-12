Looking Back for July 13

20 YEARS AGO

Helminski playing for Big I state championship

Joe Helminski of Manistee will be playing at Cascades Golf Course in Jackson against the top junior players in the state “Big I” Tournament Championship, a 36-hole event.

40 YEARS AGO

MRA summer program

More than 160 Manistee children are keeping busy and having fun during the summer through the Manistee Recreation Association’s summer playground program. The program is being held in Parkdale, at the Lincoln and Washington School playgrounds in Manistee and at Sands Park.

Favor housing project

A large majority of nearly 40 citizens who attended a special Arcadia Township Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night reacted favorably to a proposed senior citizens housing project. The favorable reaction came after what seemed like a considerable amount of community original opposition to the project. The 24-apartment complex, being built by Bob Lucas and Evelyn Wilson of Birdland Real Estate, Arcadia, and Timothy J. Schnelle, a Manistee attorney, is planned for the Spruce and Lake streets area in Arcadia.

80 YEARS AGO

Takes charge of post

Corporal Carl Seim, formerly stationed in Lansing, has arrived here to fill his appointment as commanding officer of the local state police post. He was promoted to the rank of corporal last October. His appointment which fills the vacancy left by the death of Sergeant Munger, was effective July 6.

Activity at State Park

An increasing flow of campers and “trailerites” are thronging Orchard Beach State Park north of the city with the coming of hot weather, a number of new camps being set up each day. 85 units were located in the park yesterday and although this number is short of the number visiting the park at the same period of last year, the resort looks for its heaviest occupancy this week and during the Automobile Tourists’ Association fourth annual convention in the first part of August when between 300 and 350 groups are expected.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum