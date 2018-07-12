Love INC to host Italian concert band

MANISTEE — In partnership with the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp International program, wonderful sounds of music will fill the air on July 29 and 31.

Love INC of Manistee is once again partnering to bridge culture through the universal language of music by welcoming Gioachino Rossini, a concert band from Palazzogo Italy. The talented group is comprised of musicians ranging in ages from 11-63 years old.

Giaochino Rossini is one of eight European ensembles traveling the United States as part of the 2018 Blue Lake Fine Arts International Exchange program. The group will arrive July 29 and stay with host families until they leave the morning of Aug. 1 to tour Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp and their next U.S. destination: Michigan City, Indiana. While visiting the area, the concert band will provide free public performances in exchange for the local hospitality.

Currently, Love INC is finalizing the recruitment of host families willing to welcome two or more band members into their home during the three-day stay. Hosts will greet their guests the afternoon of July 29, enjoy a potluck meal and concert that evening at the Ramsdell Regional Art Center.

The following day the hosts will have opportunity to share the beauty of the coast of Lake Michigan.

“Hosting is a great way to awaken your senses and expand your culture,” said Robin Paulus, Love INC executive director. “We have had hosted other exchange groups from Japan, Denmark, Germany and Belgium. Each time it is a joyful experience.”

Dan Reynolds, The Tabernacle Campus Pastor and member of the Love INC Board of Directors is coordinating the host recruitment with other committee members. To sign up as a host please visit facebook.com/LoveINCManistee or email Dan at dan.reynolds@thetabchurch.com.