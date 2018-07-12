Ludington Writers’ Rendezvous set for July 21

LUDINGTON — The 2018 Ludington Writers’ Rendezvous will be held next weekend.

Over two dozen authors from the midwest (most Michigan based) will be on site selling their books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 21 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, located at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.

There will be close to 100 titles in fiction and non-fiction genres. From children’s picture books to memoirs to mystery, to westerns, romance, self-help, poetry, literary fiction, and more, there is bound to be something of interest to any reader.

From 11:30 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. short author interviews will be conducted.

The event is free; it is hosted by Ludington Writers.

For more information contact Joan Young at jhyshark@gmail.com or Barry Matthews at westshorewords@gmail.com.