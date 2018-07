MANISTEE — The Manistee Lions Club will hold a “Thank You” dinner on July 25 at the Lions Pavilion at First Street Beach in Manistee.

The event will start with hors d’oeuvre at 5 p.m., followed by the main course (prepared by Zupin Catering) and dessert at 6.

The dinner is to show appreciation of the many volunteers who helped out at the Lions’ annual Fish Boil.

Volunteers planning to attend are asked to RSVP by July 17 by Jack Meyers at (508) 237-9846.