KND Board approves hiring of two new teachers

BRETHREN — The Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools Board of Education took action on Monday evening to hire two teachers to fill all their staff positions for the 2018-19 school year.

Action was taken and approved for the hiring of Christine Dancz, who will be teaching a third/fourth grade split classroom and Sherrie Ingraham, who will be teaching at the sixth grade level. Superintendent Marlen Cordes said that with the teacher shortage they were fortunate to find someone at this late date.

“Our staff is now complete and we have filled all the positions,” said Cordes. “Our class sizes are pretty decent right now and I was happy to find two teachers still out there. It’s scary as I was talking to (Manistee Area Public Schools superintendent) Ron Stoneman and they had two openings and only four applicants. We had had one application and hunted down the other as there is nobody out there going into education.”

Cordes also broke down the student count numbers as of Monday for the board. He stressed that the numbers do not become official in terms of per pupil funding until Oct. 3 when the state count takes place. KND currently has a count of 513 students.

State per pupil funding is based on two student counts during the school year. The fall count determines 90 percent of the funding a district will receive while the spring count makes up 10 percent of that funding.

Cordes pointed out that over the past two years the lower level enrollment has begun to rise. This year they have 40 kindergarten students and 46 first grade students compared to the 28 students in the second grade.

“Our numbers at kindergarten and first grade are coming up and that is encouraging to see,” said Cordes. “Our numbers had been declining over the years prior to that time, but those are some pretty solid numbers coming in for us. We would love to keep adding to that bottom line.”

Overall at KND there are 269 in the elementary level (K-sixth grade), 101 in the middle school (grades seven and eight) and 143 in the high school (ninth-12th grade).

“We had 520 students a year ago at this time, but fell to 490 students in the spring,” said Cordes. “We budgeted for 490 again, so at 513 if that number would hold we would be happy. If they stayed all year it would be nice, but we will see. I would much rather be 23 students over our budgeted number than under it.”

Principal Jakob Veith gave a presentation to the board on the M-STEP results from the testing that was done last spring. He said there is still lots of work to be done in many areas. The KND is struggling like other Manistee County schools to reach the state average in most areas of the testing.

“We have some highlights and low ones as well that we need to work on,” said Veith. “I wanted to mention our fourth grade English Language Arts were at the state average and also when they were third grade they scored 27 percent were proficient in ELA and they went to 45 percent which was an 18 percent increase. It was the same for math as they were at 23 percent proficient and went up 10 points.”

Veith said fifth grade math was the highest in the county, but they were still below the state average. He said fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth grade students have all made steady improvement in math, but they still are not at the state average.

“We have to continue to work at third grade with the third readiness for reading law that is here,” said Veith. “I don’t know what the state would have done if this would have been the retention year because there are schools where 70, 80 or 90 percent of their kids would have been held back for not reading at that level. We have continue to try and do what is best practices and make changes along the way.”

Veith said he will be sending home a report to the parents on the scores. Local school district and building M-STEP results are also available at www.michschooldata.org. Downloadable data is available at www.michigan.gov/mstep.

Manistee/Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District interim superintendent Dave Cox visited the board to introduce himself. Cox has been visiting all the school districts in Manistee and Wexford-Missaukee areas to meet members of the board and staff.

“I am just here to say whatever we can do to help better serve you let me know,” said Cox.

Cordes also gave the board a legislative update from the area superintendent’s meeting with their association’s legislative lobbyist.

“We had a big presentation from Ron Koehler who is from the Kent ISD on the school finance research collaborative called ‘Next Steps’,” said Cordes. “He was talking what it takes to fund school districts and really is $9,550 per student is what it should be to fund a student and then a $731 categorical per student for transportation and add 30 or 40 percent for At-Risk students and so forth.”

Cordes said the extra money would be helpful and the thought process would be to hire more people to help with student achievement, but with the teacher shortage he doubts they could find anyone.

Cordes said that Curt VanderWall also did presentation to the group talking about House Bill 5707 on if the growth for teacher evaluations was going to stay at 40 percent for this year.

“House Bill 5707 was supposed to take that growth back to 25 percent,” said Cordes. “Our lobbyist doesn’t think there is enough time and support for that bill, so it looks like that is going to stay at 40 percent.”

Board member Kathy Fairbanks was also selected by the board to to be its representative at the Michigan Association of School Boards meeting. That meeting will take place on Nov. 1 at the Amway Grand Hotel in Grand Rapids.

Board members also went into closed session to discuss negotiations.