Manistee Fire Department receives $100k grant

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee Fire Department was awarded $104,500 in grants to purchase safety equipment, which U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced on Monday.

Funds were awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program to aid in the purchase of new equipment, which Tim Kozal, Manistee Department of Public Safety director, said includes two heart monitors and hydraulic rescue tools.

Kozal said the fire department sought grants from the AFG program in March.

“I had put in for two grants for two heart monitors and extrication equipment; we were awarded both, which is really good,” he said. “Our heart monitors are old and not serviceable, according to the manufacturers.”

The AFG program boasts competitive grants to help first responders purchase necessary equipment and obtain training for all fire-related hazards. In a press release on Monday, Peters made a statement on the impact of the AFG grant funding.

“Thanks to this funding, these fire responders will be better equipped to do their jobs more safely and effectively,” said Peters.

Stabenow also applauded the Manistee Fire Department for its dedication to the community.

“Our firefighters in Manistee put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes and communities,” said Stabenow.

The two heart monitors cost around $59,000, and the hydraulic rescue tools amount to around $55,000. Kozal said the department was award almost all of the funds it requested.

Kozal expects funds to be received soon. He said the equipment is not only highly beneficial for the fire department’s regular operations, but it also allows for a more effective service to the community.

“The Manistee City Fire Department is the longest, continuously staffed full-time fire department,” said Kozal. “We are sensitive to the fact that we provide advanced life support and fire response within budgetary limits. The AFG grant opens opportunities to equip us with essential tools to provide exemplary customer service to the citizens of Manistee.

“Fulfilling deficiencies in current inventory with state of the art extrication equipment and heart monitors will allow us to continue to mitigate critical EMS and fire events timely and professionally.”

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants program has bolstered public safety by providing nearly $7.3 billion since 2001 for infrared cameras, personal protective gear, hazmat detection devices, improved breathing apparatuses and interoperable communications systems.

Eligible fire departments and emergency medical services organizations in Michigan and across the nation can apply for the grants. More information can be found at www.fema.gov/welcome-assistance-firefighters-grant-program.