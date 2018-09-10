Manistee golfers top Chippewa Hills in dual meet

MANISTEE — Manistee golf bested Chippewa Hills in a dual meet Monday at the Manistee Golf and Country Club. The Chippewas finished with a nine-hole team score of 208, 54 strokes better than the Warriors’ 262.

The match was originally scheduled for September 6 but postponed due to the weather’s impact on course conditions.

Manistee’s Katie Huber classified her 54-stroke performance as “kind of rough,” but feels if she cleans up her putting she can lower her future scores.

“Overall, I didn’t do too bad, but my putting was just not very good,” Huber said. “That kind of made my score worse than I would like it to be.”

Tiffany Elo led the Chippewas with a 44. Lily Sandstedt shot a 53, Huber recorded a 54 while Marial Rahn and Trista Arnold both finished with a 57 to round out the scoring.

Though Chippewa Hills was not at full strength, Manistee head coach Bridget Warnke was pleased with how the team played, especially considering rain has kept them off the course of late.

“(Warriors head coach Lenny Starck) didn’t bring his number one and number two golfers because of some band stuff, but we had some good scores,” Warnke said. “Having not had practice really — we practiced a little bit on Thursday and Friday — having not practiced that much in the last week and having those scores, I’m pretty happy with that.”

The golf course dried out in time for the meet and was in excellent shape Monday.

“(The course) was a lot better,” Warnke said. “Friday we practiced on the course a little bit and it was really wet. Today it was beautiful out. I would say the course was pretty much good to go now. It dried out pretty good. I didn’t see the girls struggling with anything as far as wetness.”

Huber was also happy with how the course played.

“It was pretty good,” Huber said. “It’s nice and dry. It’s been pretty wet lately because of all the thunderstorms and stuff. It’s finally kind of drying up.”

Manistee next faces Lakes-8 conference foe Ludington at the Lincoln Hills golf course Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.