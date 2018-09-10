Michigan seeks federal waiver for Medicaid work requirements

By Emily Lawler

MLive.com, Walker, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan on Monday submitted an amended waiver request to the federal government seeking permission to implement a work requirement for Medicaid recipients on the Healthy Michigan Plan.

Michigan in 2013 expanded its Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act, extending health care to 655,000 Michigan residents who make up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level. The state operates its program under a wavier, something it needs to amend under a recently-passed law.

The Trump administration opened the door for waivers allowing states to require Medicaid recipients to work to continue receiving the benefit. Michigan lawmakers this year passed a law requiring exactly that.

If the waiver is granted, able-bodied Healthy Michigan Medicaid recipients will have to work at least an average of 20 hours per week, or 80 hours per month, starting in 2020. The legislation does provide exceptions for people including pregnant mothers, people with disabilities, caretakers of disabled dependents, caretakers of children under age 6 and individuals who have a medical condition that results in a work limitation.

But there’s also a provision in the new law for what happens if the waiver is not granted. If the waiver doesn’t go through within a year, Michigan will end its Healthy Michigan program.

Snyder, who has championed Healthy Michigan, put out a press release about the submission of the waiver amendment request the state submitted.

“Our Healthy Michigan program has improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of Michiganders, and I’m very proud of the success we have seen,” Snyder said in a statement.

“Having health insurance allows Michiganders the ability to live independent and healthy lives, and in many cases tears down a barrier to employment.”