Perski accepts plea deal in home invasion case

MANISTEE — Christopher Ryan Perski, 35, accepted a plea deal on Monday in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court during a final status conference.

Perski pleaded no contest to several charges in relation to a home invasion case, which City of Manistee

Police officials say occurred on the 400 block of Third Street on Jan. 24. He was on parole at the time of the incident.

On Monday, Perski pleaded no contest to the following charges:

• Count one — home invasion in the first degree, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison;

• Count two — receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison;

• Count three — possession of a firearm by a felon, which is punishable by up to five years in prison; and

• Count four — receiving and concealing personal property valued over $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, which is also punishable by up to five years in prison.

In exchange for Perski’s plea of no contest to all four counts, Jonathon Hauswirth, chief assistant prosecuting attorney, said the court will dismiss count five, which alleges felony firearm and the habitual offender’s fourth offense notice.

“If this case would have proceeded to trial and you were convicted of count one, (the habitual offender’s fourth offense notice) would’ve had the impact of making count one punishable by up to life in prison rather than 20 years in prison,” said Judge David Thompson. “It would’ve also had the affect of making count two punishable by up to life in prison… with regards to the five year offenses, each of those would also have been, potentially, life offenses.”

During sentencing, Thompson said the court also has the ability to impose a consecutive sentence.

“With the habitual offender’s fourth offense notice being dismissed there’s no agreement between yourself and the people that limits the court’s ability to impose a consecutive sentence, as it relates to count one,” he said to Perski on Monday.

A date for sentencing has yet to be scheduled; sentencing is expect to occur within four to six weeks.

Perski is currently held at the Manistee County Jail.