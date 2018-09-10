POLICE BLOTTER: Malicious destruction of property, larceny reported

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the City of Manistee Police from Sept. 3 to Sunday. All calls may not be reported.
Sept. 3
• Malicious destruction of property was reported in Manistee.
• Bank account fraud was reported at Chase Bank in Manistee.
Sept. 4
• A drug overdose was reported on the 200 block of Fifth Street in Manistee.
Wednesday
• A case of domestic assault and battery was reported in Manistee.
Thursday
• Malicious destruction of property was reported in Manistee.
• Police responded to reports of a runaway.
• Deputies responded to a motorcycle and lawn mower property damage accident in Manistee.
Friday
• A case of aggravated assault and battery was reported at John F. Kennedy Elementary School.
• Deputies assisted Child Protective Services on the 700 block of Kosciusko Street in Manistee.
• A firearms registration violation was reported on the 200 block of Sixth Street in Manistee.
• A case of domestic assault and battery, and a runaway was reported on the 200 block of Ninth Street in Manistee.
• Larceny from a building at 90 Park Avenue was reported in Manistee.
Saturday
• Larceny was reported on the 200 block of Eighth Street in Manistee.
Sunday
• An individual was reported for a no insurance violation on the 100 block of Arthur Street in Manistee.