PREP ROUNDUP: Onekama volleyball takes second in invite

MANTON — Onekama took second in a nine-team invitational tournament at Manton Saturday. The Portagers fell to Manon in the final game by scores of 19-25 and 21-25 and played a total of 16 sets on the day.

“16 sets of volleyball is quite a bit,” said Onekama volleyball coach Linda Elo. “The girls did great. Especially the last game. We started the last game at 6 p.m. They kept that energy level going after playing almost eight hours of volleyball. They were happy they walked away with the runner-up trophy. They were really excited. And we were proud of them and excited for them.”

The Portagers recorded victories over Hart, Farwell, and Fife Lake Forest Area en route to the championship game. They came up short to Manton and Charlevoix along the way.

Colleen McCarthy had led Onekama in kills with 70 while Sophie Wisniski recorded 26 and Katelyn McGrady had 14. Hanna Hughes had 100 assists and Ella Acton had 74 digs.

“At the end they were rallying well,” Elo said. “The defense picked up and they played as a unit. It was really good to see that.”

Brethren harriers keep improving

BUCKLEY — Though Brethren cross country has yet to post a team score this season, its runners are performing well and continue to get faster with every race they run, as was evident in the Bear Country Invite in Buckley Saturday.

For the girls, Alexis Tracy finished ninth overall with a time of 22:28. Federica Pedrotti finished in 26:22 and Theresa Young ran a 29:43.

“Alexis took ninth overall,” said Brethren head coach Kyle Griffin. “There were at least — off the top of my head — four division three schools there. You figure Manton and Kingsley — especially on the girls’ side — are usually pretty solid powerhouses. For her to still take ninth against competition like that was absolutely awesome. She cut down her season-best time again which was good to see. … And then we had Frederica, our exchange student. She got her PR down by about 30 seconds in her second race ever.”

Justin Kissling finished 27th with a 20:02. Eric Grismore posted a time of 20:44.

“We got Justin with a medal on the boys’ side with a 20:02,” Griffin said. “He’s almost back down in the 19s. He’s a full minute and a half ahead of where he was last year in that race.”

The Bobcats head to Manton for the second West Michigan D League Jamboree of the season Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.