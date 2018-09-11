Concerns over classroom overcrowding come before Onekama board

ONEKAMA — Concerns about overcrowded classrooms in the fourth and fifth grade levels at Onekama Consolidated Schools prompted some public comment at Monday’s board of education meeting by teachers and parents.

Onekama Consolidated Schools has large class sizes in several other elementary classes. Parents and teachers expressed concerns that numbers were getting too high for a good learning environment.

Right now Onekama Schools has a fourth and fifth grade classroom and a fourth/fifth grade split classroom to alleviate some of those numbers.

There also were concerns raised that the district has two special education substitute teachers in the elementary at this time.

“Our problem is there isn’t any special education teacher market to draw from right now,” said Hughes. “There just isn’t a lot of candidates out there to draw from.”

Hughes also told the board that as of right now the K-12 enrollment total is 419 students. School officials budgeted for 425 students this year.

“We haven’t done all our analysis about students coming and going out and moving from the district, but one thing I did notice is we have zero foreign exchange students this year,” said Hughes. “We had six foreign exchange students last year, so we are hoping if there is anyone would take one on we would love to have some.”

Hughes said they have had many of the same families hosting students every year and that some of them were getting worn out and wanted some time off from it.

The numbers will not become official until the Fourth Friday count which takes place this year on Oct. 3. That will determine 90 percent of the per pupil funding the district gets from the state with the other 10 percent coming from the spring count.

Board members also received an update from the superintendent on the building projects.

“We went through our punch list on the projects and we are pretty close to having it finished up,” said Hughes. “The new heating system is not up and running yet. The unit ventilators are working, but they are going to have to start firing up the boilers and the trick is what they call balancing in the building on the heat. That is the difficult part of it.”

Hughes said the roof did very well with the recent heavy rainfall. He pointed out they had a couple pinhole leaks, but they were quickly fixed.

“It held up very well with the two rain events,” said Hughes. “The new heated stairs from the parking lot to the school are in and people are using them.”

The recent storms also caused some damage to the football field area with the scoreboard and water well being damaged by lightning at the football complex. Hughes pointed out that he is working with the Set Seg insurance adjuster on getting a new scoreboard and for fixing the well.

Principal Gina Hagen also delivered an update on the M-STEP and SAT results from the past year. Onekama Consolidated Schools met or exceeded in 9 of the 17 areas to obtain proficiency which was the highest total in the county. Onekama students also exceeded the state average in the SAT test that was taken by last year’s juniors scoring 1016.6, with the state average being 1000.1 and that also was the highest recorded total in the county.

Local school district and building M-STEP results for all schools in the county and around the state is available at www.michschooldata.org. Downloadable data is available at www.michigan.gov/mstep.

Hughes also informed the board about the after school supper program they are running at the district. They feed kids after school so anyone staying after school for sports can eat dinner.