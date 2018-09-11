County holds final budget study session

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday held its final study session before likely adopting the 2018-19 fiscal year budget at next week’s regular monthly meeting.

Commissioners discussed, and directed county administration to make, a few final adjustments to the tentative budget before it’s presented on Tuesday for official approval.

As a result of the study session, nearly $157,000 of fund balance would have to be used in order to balance the general fund if the adjusted tentative budget is adopted. For perspective, $268,009 of fund balance was budgeted last year for the current fiscal year.

While the possibility of dipping into those reserve monies exists, recent history suggests it may not be necessary by the fiscal year’s end.

The board adopted the tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year during August’s regular monthly meeting. The purpose of Tuesday’s study session was to address any final requests from Manistee County’s department heads; discuss any adjustments to the budget suggested by board members themselves; and to finalize the resolution language that the board will be asked to adopt next week in order to appropriate the monies reflected in the 2018-19 budget.

The major adjustment that materialized during the study session was to the request from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office for the hiring of two new corrections officers, which was originally $90,686 of the tentative budget.

Sheriff John O’Hagan was in attendance Tuesday to explain why a recent resignation, as well as a general lack of applicants, are affecting plans to fill that many positions in the upcoming year. He said his office has already been seeking to fill one corrections officer position, so two new positions and the recent resignation would bring the total number of vacancies to four.

“Right after (the tentative budget was adopted), I had another corrections officer resign,” he said. “In a year’s time span, I don’t want to say (filling four positions) can’t be done, but it would be very, very trying to hire that many people.”

O’Hagan said training new officers can take up to three to four months apiece, depending on previous experience.

“In a perfect world, I’d have 20 applicants and some with experience, but we’ve advertised for two weeks now and have two applicants. … We’re just not getting any interest,” he said. “So, I just can’t stand here and tell you to put that money in there if I’m not sure I can even use it (this year).”

At his suggestion, the board resolved to budget for just one new corrections officer, which cut the original request in half to nearly $45,343.

Wage increases for non-union county employees and elected officials (58 in total) was also adjusted since the adoption of the tentative budget. Originally a 1.5 percent increase (estimated to total $46,616) was budgeted, but another 0.5 percent ($17,382) was added for a 2 percent wage hike.

At August’s regular meeting, commissioners briefly discussed the possibility of taking 15 percent of each department’s contingency funds to offset the budgeted cost ($66,768) of two vehicle purchases for the sheriff’s office. Upon more in depth discussion on Tuesday, it was decided that that option was not feasible and could even cause strife among departments.

During this discussion, commissioners concluded that firm county policies and procedures concerning departments’ contingency funds ought to be constructed and approved before next fiscal year’s budget adoption process.

Currently, the county abides by language in the annual appropriations resolution, which states non-personnel related funds that are left unspent at the end of a fiscal year are to be split between a department’s contingency fund and the county’s general fund balance.