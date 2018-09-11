Free, reduced lunch totals on the rise in county schools

MANISTEE — While many reports of a strong and growing economy continue to come from politicians, the number of families with students who are utilizing the free and reduced lunch programs at Manistee County schools continues to grow.

All but one of the school buildings in Manistee County have more than 50 percent of their students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program. The high for the county is the Kaleva Norman Dickson School District where 70 percent of the students are on the free and reduced program. The low is Manistee Middle/High School at 41 percent.

Jefferson Elementary School is at 55 percent free and reduced, while Kennedy is a 58 percent. Bear Lake Schools are at 65 percent, and Onekama Consolidated Schools are at 55 percent.

Food service director Tim Klenow who heads up the KND, Onekama Consolidated and Bear Lake School food service department, and Keri Carlson, who does the same at the Manistee Area Public Schools, said the amazing thing is there are more students who qualify, but parents don’t fill out the necessary paperwork to receive it.

“There are always people out there who haven’t applied and they should do it,” said Klenow. “All of last year’s applicants roll over to the new school year for 30 days and then last year’s list expires so they have to reapply every year.”

Carlson agreed that there are some who still don’t take advantage of it.

“There are parents who continue to come in to fill out the lunch forms throughout the school year,” said Carlson. “We also pull what is called direct certification that comes from the State of Michigan for those students who might be getting SNAP benefits or stuff like that will automatically be put into our system.”

Carlson said very often things change during the year in a family’s income or status. It also is impacted by the number of household residents.

“We also see layoffs during the school year and that changes things,” said Carlson. “They can apply all year long.”

Some students qualify on direct certification like Medicaid recipients or those who receive some other kind of benefits. Klenow said people can go to any of his three schools websites to find out information on if they qualify for the program.

“All the school websites have 2018-19 free and reduced applications and it has all the instructions on how to fill it out,” said Klenow. “Everything they would need to get started is located on the website. We do have the paper applications at the school offices as well.”

Carlson said the same situation takes place at MAPS as all of their information is listed at their website and people can fill out a form to see if they qualify. They also do paper applications, but are getting more that are filled out online.

She said the numbers do change from year to year on who qualifies, so some people whose financial status changes may qualify one year and not the next.

“The federal government sets those numbers and they come to us from the United States Department of Agriculture,” said Carlson. “They normally set it in June and July and often change the amount you can earn.”

Klenow said he sees a trend over the past several years where more are qualifying for free and reduced lunches.

“I am definitely seeing a rise in the numbers,” said Klenow. “I have numbers that go back 10 to 15 years and some are going up quicker than others.”

Carlson said some of her numbers are rising as well in certain buildings.

“Kennedy looks higher this year and Jefferson and Manistee Middle/High School are both about the same which surprises me,” she said. “I think some of the parents at the middle/high school are not filling the applications out.”

Klenow and Carlson both said that with the use of today’s technology there isn’t any way to know which students are paying when they go through the lunch line.

“Absolutely no one knows as the cashier rings the free and reduced ones like any other student,” said Klenow.

“On our Meal Magic system children come through, put in their student identification number except at Jefferson because those kids are so little,” said Carlson. “Every child, and adult (teachers and staff) as well, put in that ID number.”

Klenow said any school that is over 50 percent qualifies for funding that helps have a universal free breakfast and makes them an At Risk School so they can have an after school snack or supper.

“At Onekama this year we are starting an after school supper instead of a snack because the reimbursement is much higher and it gives the students more food,” said Klenow. “This program is going to impact those kids who are in athletics and other programs. We started it the first day of school and the numbers are really good.”

Klenow said free and reduced numbers impact more than just the food service program. He said it also impacts Title I funding and brings in groups like SEEDS that help benefit At Risk kids.

Carlson said because their numbers exceed 50 percent, breakfast is free for all kids at Jefferson and Kennedy Elementary schools.

“When we went to orientation at both (Kennedy and Jefferson) schools I encouraged parents to have their child eat breakfast because it gets them off to a good start,” she said. “Here at the high school it’s not free for everyone because we are under 50 percent.”