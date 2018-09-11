Laker volleyball shows improvement in closer loss to TC Christian

BEAR LAKE — Some losses are easier to take than others.

Such was the case in Bear Lake volleyball’s home 21-25, 20-25, 16-25 loss to Traverse City Christian Tuesday, as the Lakers were far more competitive than when they first faced the Sabres at the Bear Lake Invitational tournament back on August 23.

“If you saw our game against TCC earlier in our home tournament, it was kind of a blowout,” said Bear Lake volleyball coach Marla Evans. “It was a whole different team on our side of the net tonight and I was very proud. I’m very proud of the work they’ve done and they’ve come leaps and bounds since then so I have no complaints.”

No lead in the first set was greater than three until Traverse City Christian (2-2) took a 19-15 advantage over the Lakers (1-1). Bear Lake cut the Sabres’ lead to 21-20 but were unable to secure a win.

“I think we worked together really well and we fought to the end,” said Bear Lake’s Gabi Pargeon. “We struggled a little bit but we played as a team.”

The Lakers started the second set with a 5-1 run but TCC rallied to tie things up at 9-9. The game was tied as late as 18-18 but again Bear Lake came up just short.

Evans believes a stronger serving performance may have tipped the scales in the Lakers’ favor.

“We had three aces for the night and that’s not too good out of three matches,” Evans said. “Out of two 20-point matches we should have some good serving going on. It’s still a struggle for this team and it always has been but we’re still working on it. I haven’t given up on them and they haven’t given up on themselves and I think we’ll get it.”

Abby Cross led the Lakers with eight kills and four digs. Kaitlynn Omar had seven kills and an ace, Shaely Waller recorded four kills and five digs while Mariah McLouth added one kill and five digs.

“We may have lost but we fought to the end — neck and neck the whole time,” Omar said. “We kept our positivity and we worked really hard. We’ve come so far this season and we’re going to go even farther.”

The third set saw the two teams tied at 7-7 before the Sabres took the lead and never looked back, ending the match with an 18-9 run.

Evans feels her team’s aggressive play at the net was the difference between Bear Lake’s first meeting with Traverse City Christian and the second.

“That’s what we’ve really been hammering home in practices: Aggression at the net and not letting anything hit the ground and I have nothing bad to say about how they played tonight,” Evans said. “I really don’t. I was proud. We were able to hang with TCC and at our tournament they wiped us off the court. … Tonight we were a whole different team.”

The Lakers next see action in a match at Mesick Thursday at 7 p.m.

“We saw (Mesick) at the NMC Early Bird Invite and split with them, but we did come out of pool play and Mesick went home after pool play so we’re feeling confident,” Evans said. “We know it’s not going to be easy and we have a lot of work to do (today) in practice. But they’re ready and they’re hyped. They’re pumped. I think they’re going to do well on Thursday.”

Onekama downs Glen Lake

MAPLE CITY — Onekama volleyball got a four-set win over Northwest Conference foe Maple City Glen Lake Tuesday, winning 25-19, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-21.

“The girls worked great together as a unit,” said Onekama volleyball coach Linda Elo. “They just did a great job. We’re proud of them. I was really impressed with their game tonight.”

Colleen McCarthy led the Portagers with 14 kills and 38 digs. Sophie Wisniski added 11 kills. Hanna Hughes had a team-high 28 assists, Ella Acton led with 42 digs and Katelyn McGrady had five solo blocks.

Onekama next plays at Benzie Central Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.