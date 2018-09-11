Looking Back for Sept. 12

40 YEARS AGO

Bear Lake strike ends

Bear Lake’s week-old teacher strike officially ended Monday night with formal ratification by both teachers and the board of education of a three-year contract. The teachers met in the former Cub Theater and unanimously ratified the contract. The board okayed the contract with one member, Grace Johnson, dissenting, after a half-hour closed session. The tentative contract had been agreed to early Monday morning after a prolonged weekend bargaining session.

MHS netters lose first

Coach Don Green expected the Spring Lake Lakers, defending Class B regional champions, to be tough and they certainly lived up to their reputation here yesterday afternoon in beating the Manistee High School girls’ tennis team and ending the Chippewas’ short winning streak at two games. The number one doubles duo of Jean Radke and Lori Kaczmarek won three games in the opening set.

60 YEARS AGO

Lawrence suffers cut

Billy Lawrence met with a rather serious misfortune while playing football. He collided with another player and cut his eyelid open. It was necessary to have the attending physician take several stitches in it and Billy came to school the next day with a badly swollen black eye.

80 YEARS AGO

More projects planned

More city projects, including sewer construction and street widening are being planned by City Manager Otto Damrow. Work on one of these jobs was to have been started this morning but was not because of the rain. Manager Damrow has received permission from the state department of health to start sewer projects on Davis and Sixth streets, and First Avenue.

Has scholarship

Katherine Owens, daughter of Mrs. Amelia Owens, has the distinction of being one of five recent high school graduates in the entire state to be awarded a scholarship by the American Technical Society this year. Miss Owens, an honor graduate of Manistee High School, will study Business Administration at home, following the same curriculum as if she had attended a resident college or university.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum