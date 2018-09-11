Manistee’s U.S. 31 bascule bridge to close for repairs on Oct. 16

MANISTEE — The season for road construction in Michigan is not over just yet.

The Manistee Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced on Tuesday the U.S. 31 bascule bridge in Manistee will be closed to traffic starting on Oct. 16. Detours will be set up for drivers who need to pass through the area.

A press release from MDOT states that the bridge is due for steel repairs. Work is estimated to take until Oct. 18.

Jeff Mikula, Manistee Department of Public Works (DPW) director, said when the city received the notice on the closure, they worked immediately to plan a detour with MDOT. He said the detour will follow the same guideline as the last time the bridge was shut down in 2016.

The bridge will be closed at all times, for the entire duration of the work.

“This is for structural repairs, and in 2016 the state did the same type of work on the north leaf of the bridge,” said Mikula. “Now they are going to do the south leaf of the bridge.”

Drivers will be asked to take separate detour routes for passenger vehicles and trucks.

Passenger vehicles will detour on Washington Street, Memorial Drive and Monroe Street. Trucks will detour on Stronach Road, Eastlake Road and M-55. Access to all businesses and residences will be accommodated at all times.

“I’ve been working with MDOT to set up a U.S. 31 detour since we received the notice,” Mikula said. “There will be no cost to the city for this work.”

Mikula said the repairs are routine matters, and more work on the bridge is said to be done in the future.

“They are planning for a structural rehab in 2023; these are just interim repairs that will get them out to that whole project,” he said.

While closing down U.S. 31 at the bascule bridge typically leads to traffic back ups, Mikula said the city is working to make sure detours accommodate all drivers. Updates could be made in the future to detour routes.

“There will be three days where the highway will be detoured,” he said. “It can be difficult for traffic, buses and everyone involved. We are going to try and leverage to update those detour routes in the future.”

MDOT is responsible for Michigan’s 9,669-mile state highway system, comprised of all M, I, and U.S. routes. MDOT also administers other state and federal transportation programs for aviation, intercity passenger services, rail freight, local public transit services, and more.

Visit MDOT’s Mi Drive traffic information website at www.michigan.gov/drive, or contact MDOT with general inquiries at (517) 373-2090. Also check www.michigan.gov/mdot/ for any future updates.