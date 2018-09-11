Missing tortoise returned to COGNiTiON in Benzie County

BEULAH — A tortoise beloved by friends and visitors of the COGNiTiON Science and Discovery Center has found his way home; he had been missing for three weeks.

After a long search, Dandy, an African spurred tortoise named after his favorite snack, dandelions, turned up at the Benzie County Animal Shelter.

Employees had put his photos on the shelter’s Facebook page. Dandy’s owner, Kimmee Wenkel said she was inundated with phone calls, text and emails from Dandy’s friends about the post, and she picked him up from the shelter on Sept. 5.

“I had a feeling we’d find him,” Wenkel said. “He’s got no natural predators, so he was probably enjoying grazing and his newfound freedom. The temperature was starting to lower, and were starting to get worried. We were running out of time.”

Wenkel said Dandy was part of the family, and regular guests of COGNiTiON were upset he had gone missing.

“It is touching how many people called when his picture went up on the shelter’s Facebook page,” Wenkel said. “It reminds me of how many friends we have in the community.”

Dandy was found not far from where he escaped from the yard of Laura Stanwick, Wenkel’s mother, who was watching the tortoise on his day off. He was enjoying some free time in Stanwick’s fenced in yard when he disappeared. It was first thought somebody, or something, had taken Dandy, because he was fenced in, but a space between the fence and the house, just big enough for a tortoise to escape, was discovered, and the hunt was on.

Amanda Miner, and her husband, Derek, saw a suspicious looking animal on River Road, just east of the public boat launch at Adams Road.

They stopped to take a second look, and realized it wasn’t the average northern Michigan reptile.

“He stood out,” Miner said. “We knew it was something exotic; it wasn’t a turtle. My husband and I googled it to be sure; we didn’t want to take something that was from the area.”

However, after the Google search, Miner said she knew Dandy had to be somebody’s pet, so she put it in the back of the car.

“It felt good when we took him to the shelter; we knew somebody had to be missing him,” she said.

Dillon Rosa, animal control officer for Benzie County, said he knew right away the tortoise turned in by Miner was Dandy, because the scars on his shell matched the pictures Wenkel had brought in weeks prior, when beginning the search.

“The missing tortoise was brought to our attention by the owners when he went missing,” Rosa said. “We put his pictures on social media to get the word out he was found.”

Now home, Dandy joins the other animals at COGNiTiON, such as Severus Snake, and Quillow, the hedgehog.

“He’s one of our hands-on animals,” Wenkel said “He is easy to get out of his enclosure, and he does’t bite. He’s one of the more active animals here.”

Wenkel said Dandy was given to her by a couple who had found him in the road downstate. He has been with COGNiTiON for about one year.