Rep. VanderWall to hold September coffee hours

LUDINGTON — State Rep. Curt VanderWall, of Ludington, invites residents to join him for September coffee hours.

“I look forward to meeting with the community to hear their questions and ideas about state government,” VanderWall said. “I invite all residents to attend coffee hours.”

VanderWall will be available at the following dates and locations:

• 9-10 a.m. on Sept. 17 in the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners Room, 8527 E. Government Center Drive in Suttons Bay;

• 9-10 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the Manistee County Board of Commissioners Room, 415 Third St. in Manistee;

• 8-9 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Scottville City Hall, 105 Main St. in Scottville; and

• 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 24 in the Benzie County Board of Commissioners Room, 448 Court Place in Beulah.

No appointment is necessary to attend coffee hours. Anyone unable to attend during the scheduled times may contact VanderWall at his office at (517) 373-0825 or CurtVanderWall@house.mi.gov.