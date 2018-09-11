Second straight defeat for Chippewas

MANISTEE — After winning six of its first seven games, Manistee boys soccer has now dropped to 0-2 in Lakes-8 play after a 7-3 home loss to Muskegon Orchard View on Tuesday.

Elmo Sarabia scored all three goals for the Chippewas (6-3 overall, 0-2 Lakes-8), who fell behind in the first half but mounted a bit of a comeback in the second before the Cardinals pulled away late.

After losing the past two games by a combined score of 15-3, Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said that his defense needs to get some of its swagger back.

“They have to do each one of their jobs, they have to play for the guy next to them and they’re just not doing that right now,” Prince said. “It’s a snowball effect. They have to get some confidence back and stick to the game plan.”

Manistee fell behind 2-0 in the first half, with the second goal coming on a quick counter after a Chippewa free kick deep on Cardinal territory.

That was the moment was when Manistee started to lose faith in itself.

“When you see those moments like that, they’ve got to keep their heads up,” Prince said. “You’ve got to realize what happened, fix the mistake and then move forward.”

OV (5-1, 1-0) scored again early in the second half before the Chippewas got on the board, when Abdiel Nuñez sent Sarabia into the Cardinal box. Sarabia used his speed to beat the Cardinal keeper to the ball and pushed it past him and inside the far post to make the score 3-1 with 29:10 left in the contest.

Roderick McKenzie scored four goals for Orchard View, one of those giving his team a 3-goal lead back with 22:14 on the clock.

Cardinals head coach Kyle Skodack said that McKenzie, a big, strong classic center-forward, is the keystone of his squad.

“He’s an animal,” Skodack said. “His touch is really good, and everybody feeds off him. When he gets going, everybody starts going along with it.”

McKenzie headed home OV’s fifth goal with 21:20 left before a flurry by Sarabia got the Chippewas back into the contest.

After converting a penalty kick with 18:31 left, Sarabia ran onto a long pass from Will Elbers, hit it with the outside of his right foot and under OV keeper Landon Tyler less than a minute later.

Those two goals cut the lead to 5-3, and got longtime Manistee soccer fans remembering two years ago, when the Chippewas held a 4-1 lead over OV, but let it slip away in a 5-4 loss.

But any thoughts of revenge faded quickly, as OV scored two more down the stretch, including a wicked shot from McKenzie that ripped into the upper corner with 9:46 left that made the final score 7-3.

“We made a little push in the second half,” Prince said. “You see it come close like that, and then it disappears from just lack of focus.”

Prince said that there was no lack of effort on the part of his squad.

“The guys are working. It’s not like they’re not trying,” he said. “Offensively, we had moments. In the first half we had a couple of close offside calls, we just have to finish in those moments.”

Next up for the Chippewas is a non-league home game on Friday, Sept. 14 against Suttons Bay.