September PFLAG meetings slated

MANISTEE — PFLAG Support Groups for families and friends of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community meet each month in Manistee and in Ludington.

The Manistee group will meet on the third Sunday of the month, at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St. in Manistee.

The Ludington group will meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Ludington Public Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. in Ludington.

The Manistee chapter will discuss plans for the group’s next outreach to clergy and faith leaders at Holy Trinity Church on Sept. 18 titled “People not politics”, a discussion about how faith communities can support families with LGBTQ loved ones.

For information or questions, call (313) 670-2613.