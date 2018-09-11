Strut Your Mutt fundraiser slated for Sunday

MANISTEE — For the eighth year in a row, the annual Strut Your Mutt event invites pet owners to walk their dogs along the Manistee Riverwalk on Sunday, as part of a fundraiser for the Manistee County Homeward Bound Animal Shelter.

The walk will be held from 1-3 p.m. starting at the First Street Beach Lions Pavilion, heading to the House of Flavors on the intersection of U.S. 31 and River Street, and back to the Lions Pavilion.

Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the walk will follow at 1:30 p.m.

Lorrie Manthei, who works with Homeward Bound, said the fundraiser is one of the largest of the year for Homeward Bound, and supports all of the animals at the shelter. Right now, she said the shelter has a few dogs and a large number of cats, with kittens soon ready for adoption.

Funds help to buy items like food, cleaning supplies, blankets, toys and other needs.

“The money goes toward the care of the animals,” said Manthei. “Around 50 dogs normally show up, but a lot of people wait to see what the weather is like — we do it whether it is raining or not.”

Those who participate are asked to register beforehand. Each dog will be given a bandanna to designate that they are a part of the event. Dogs must be on a leash, and should be friendly with others.

Registration also has a cost, which goes toward the shelter.

“We start at the Lions Pavilion at First Street Beach and then walk the Riverwalk, but they can walk as far as they want. Then, we turn around and come back,” said Manthei. “Normally, dogs are not allowed on the Riverwalk.”

Participants are also able to raise funds beforehand, and the top three people with the highest amounts will receive a prize. There are also prizes for those who raise $75, $150 and $250.

After the walk, participants are invited to enjoy food, music and an award ceremony.

“It’s a good fundraiser for the shelter, so people like to come out and help us that way,” said Manthei. “Sometimes we get some new people, and some people even gather donations.”

Typically, Manthei said the shelter raises anywhere around $5,000 from the Strut Your Mutt fundraiser.

“Right at the pavilion, there is also a beach that allows dogs,” she said. “So they can take their dogs to the beach after the walk.”

Participants are able to pre-register for the event online at www.homewardboundmanistee.org, or in person before the event starts.

Those who walk should use dog baggies to clean up after their pet, and each dog must be up-to-date on their rabies vaccination. The event will be held in rain or sunny skies.