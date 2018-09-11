WSCC Student Senate to recognize constitution and voter registration

SCOTTVILLE – In celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, West Shore Community College has organized a variety of activities on Sept. 17, to commemorate the vote taken on Sept. 17, 1787, by the delegates to the Constitutional Convention to approve the adoption of the United States Constitution.

The WSCC Student Senate is sponsoring a Constitution Day trivia contest to be staged in the Schoenherr Campus Center atrium from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will be prizes for those who form a teams as well as an American themed lunch with free soft pretzels, pie, and pop for those who participate.

The WSCC Library will also have a special display of books covering the Constitution and a video will be shown throughout the day.

Free pocket copies of the Constitution will be available for students and the public in the Campus Café, library, and additional areas of the campus.

On Sept. 25, National Voter Registration Day, the Student Senate will also host, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, a voter registration table. Those who are not registered to vote can pick up and complete a Michigan Voter Registration Application to ensure they will be able to vote this November.

The Student Senate, the student government at the college, exists to promote student unity through creating and supporting student interest in extracurricular activities, allocates and disburses student activity funds, and represents the student voice to the administration.