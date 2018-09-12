Art Park tour with artist Dewey Blocksma

THOMPSONVILLE —The public is invited to Michigan Legacy Art Park for a special tour with artist Dewey Blocksma on Sept. 23.

Blocksma is well-known in the region for his signature style of found-art sculpture inspired by traditional folk art and toys. Public installations include the River Guardian sculpture in Traverse City and the tribute to migrant workers in Bear Lake.

Participants in this Art Park tour will have a chance to hear the artist’s own perspective on his sculpture The Wheels of Progress, which is part of the park’s permanent collection.

Blocksma also served as the Art Park conservator for several years. His tours often include a lot of insight into what it takes to maintain artwork in the unique and sometimes harsh environment of a northern Michigan forest.

This tour is free with park admission. Tours take approximately 1.5 hours along nearly two miles of rustic and hilly trails. Meet at the Art Park trailhead by 2:30 p.m.

For more information on these and other events happening at Michigan Legacy Art Park, visit michlegacyartpark.org or call (231) 378-4963.