Cheryl Wolfram to play series of solo concerts

MANISTEE COUNTY — Cheryl Wolfram, a local musician, will perform solo concerts around the area from Sept. 22 to Nov. 10.

Wolfram will play on the following dates:

• Sept. 22 — From 5-8 p.m. in the Non-Smoking Lounge at the Little River Casino Resort;

• Oct.12 — From 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Villa Marine in Frankfort;

• Oct. 26 — From 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with the Peace Love Music Trio at the Villa Marine in Frankfort;

• Nov. 2 — From 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Villa Marine in Frankfort; and

• Nov. 10 — From 5-8 p.m. in the Non-Smoking Lounge at the Little River Casino Resort.