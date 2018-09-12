DDA explores options for director position

Boos, Brews and Brats event canceled for 2018

MANISTEE — The Manistee Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is now considering its options to fill the role of executive director, as Tyler Leppanen recently resigned from his position.

Leppanen’s last day with the DDA is on Sept. 21; he accepted another position in the area.

On Wednesday, DDA board members met to discuss how to move forward in his absence. Vice chair

Barry Lind and board member Todd Mohr were not in attendance.

“Unfortunately, Tyler is leaving the DDA and I think we all wish him the best,” said Rachel Brooks, DDA chair. “The executive team did meet to come up with a plan on how to move forward.”

In 2016, Leppanen was hired into the executive and economic development director position, with a $59,000 salary. The DDA went without a permanent leader in 2016 from February until October, when Leppanen was hired.

DDA treasurer Valerie Bergstrom said the eight month period without a director in the past took a major toll on board members. One major issue, she said was finding a qualified candidate, who was interested in taking on the job.

“Last time we decided to do a concurrent search; we decided to post the position and had people investigate other options,” said Bergstrom. “The problem (before) was we posted three times, three different rounds of interviews.”

Despite the unclear road ahead, on Wednesday the DDA agreed to search for a new executive director and explore other options. There was debate on whether or not to post the position right away, however board members decided to pursue a different route.

A special meeting was scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sept. 26; a location has yet to be decided. At the meeting, Brooks said the board will discuss updates to the job description, and a possible interim position until an executive director is hired.

The previously advertised job description included qualifications like having a bachelor’s degree in a related field; at least three to five years of proven economic development experience; and a demonstrated knowledge of principles and practices pertaining to planning, retailing, marketing, nonprofit or DDA management, small business development and historic preservation.

Another committee was set up on Wednesday to explore other possible options, and come back to the DDA board with updates.

“There are people on the board who will take on some of these responsibilities right now, but I don’t think there will be a huge problem if we don’t find someone for a couple of months,” said Brooks. “If we get into four to five months, I think there’s going to be a problem.”

A position will not be posted until there is an in-depth conversation on job qualifications, pay and other details like alternative routes.

Board member Karen Goodman said, while Leppanen leaves his position, her concerns lie with distributing his responsibilities. She said her preference is to find someone to take on an interim position until further notice.

“We need somebody sitting in the building who can carry on (with the role),” said Goodman. “So, an interim position until we hire a full-time director.”

While most of the details are up in the air for now, Leppanen said he will still be in the area to answer any questions.

“I will be available,” said Leppanen. “I am not leaving the area. I would be more than willing to come in whenever I could.”

The DDA board also held a unanimous vote to cancel the annual Boos, Brews and Brats event, which was scheduled to take place in October. Brooks said, with the unforeseen circumstances, the board is re-evaluating which events the DDA will hold in the future.

On Wednesday, the DDA took in consideration hiring an event planner but the vote was tabled.

Brooks said the DDA might move to only holding Spark Manistee, Hops and Props, and the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend, leaving all other events up to the downtown merchants. She said the change could allow for more time to focus on other responsibilities.

However, a final decision on the issue was not made.

“If we decide to eliminate the events, I do not think we are going to need an event planner,” said Brooks. “There were applicants… I think at the next board meeting we need make some decisions.”

No further details are available at this time.