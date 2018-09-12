Ed Asner coming to Ramsdell stage

MANISTEE — Presented by Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, the Ramsdell welcomes Ed Asner to the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

In honor of prostate cancer awareness week, the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) will host the comedy “A Man and his Prostate” starring Ed Asner, written by Emmy award winner Ed Weinberger.

Based on a true-life experience, a man discovers his inner self in more ways than one. A near tragedy is masterfully transformed into a one-man comedy, perfectly portrayed by Ed Asner in his hilarious visit to the hospital in preparation for surgery he doesn’t want.

Asner is best known for his comedic and dramatic talent as the gruff but soft-hearted journalist Lou Grant, the role he originated on the landmark TV news room comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and continued in the newspaper-set drama “Lou Grant,” which earned him five Emmys and three Golden Globe Awards.

Asner received two more Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for the mini-series “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Roots”.

Tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com or by calling (800) 836-0717.