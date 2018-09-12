FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Chips riding high after Ludington win

MANISTEE — Manistee football is riding a wave of momentum going into its Lakes-8 game at Muskegon Heights this week.

Coming off of an emotional 33-14 win at archrival Ludington, in which the Chippewas pulled away with a dominating performance in the second half, Manistee overturned a 14-13 halftime deficit with three unanswered touchdowns after the break.

Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said that his team’s conditioning was a key component to the big second half last week.

“The way we’re winning games right now, this is definitely a confident group, to say the least,” Bytwork said. “(Ludington) was a hard-fought victory, but we condition and prepare in a way that, when it comes to the third and fourth quarter, you’re able to impose your will a little bit.

“That’s what we want to do, that’s part of our offensive philosophy.”

Muskegon Heights, now a Class D school with an enrollment of 187 students, is struggling, even by its own recent standards. The Tigers are on a seven-game losing streak stretching back to last year, when they won three games, including beating both Manistee and Ludington. Its only other win in 2017 came over Detroit Community, who defeated the Tigers 38-12 last week.

The Tigers are led by its fourth head coach in the last five years, Van Parker, who played at Heights in its glory year of 2009, when it won ten games and advanced to the state semifinals before being beaten by eventual state champion Jackson Lumen Christi.

That was a different era, however. Heights was a Class B school then. Their last winning season came in the next year, and their football fortunes have plummeted along with their enrollment ever since.

And the Heights players may be somewhat distracted by the news this week that their own school board is considering dissolving itself and closing the school altogether.

Not the best time to be playing the undefeated Chippewas.

But Bytwork said that history will not allow his team to overlook the reeling Tigers, remembering back to a 48-35 loss in 2014 to a Heights team that finished 3-6.

“This has been a game that has given us immense issues,” Bytwork said. “We went down there (in 2014) we lose that game. If we win that game, we’re in the playoffs a year earlier than we thought. Last year, we lost to them at home. This isn’t a game we can look past, because this is a dangerous group.

“I see a team that’s fast, I see a team that’s strong, and I don’t care about the numbers. They get after it.”

For the third straight week, Manistee will face a team that can pass the football.

“They sling it around,” Bytwork said. “So it’s just a matter of making sure we’re solid and strong on the back end of our defense, because they will put it in the air.”

Lakers looking to score at Marion

BEAR LAKE — When Bear Lake hits the road this week for its first away football game of the season, the Lakers will have to fight through a lot of negativity.

Despite their 1-2 record, Bear Lake’s offense has yet to score a point on the field this season, as their lone win was a forfeit by Baldwin.

But head coach John Prokes said that his team gleaned a bit of confidence in the second half of its previous game, a 38-0 loss to Manistee Catholic Central, in which the Laker defense shut out the Sabers in the last two quarters.

“They didn’t score,” Prokes said. “They were up 38-0 at half and I don’t think they coasted on us or anything. They were still playing hard football in that second half. We just stepped up our game and we played two decent quarters. Actually, we played our two best quarters of the season.”

Marion is coming off a playoff season, going 7-3 in 2017, but has lost two games already this year. They are traditionally big and strong in the trenches, where the Lakers will face its toughest physical challenge.

“I know they’re going to be a tough, hard-hitting team,” Prokes said. “They like to run — in the past at least — they’ve been kind of a power football team. They’re going to come at you and try to knock you out of the way and create lanes for their runners. And then they’re going to run hard at you.

“We’re preparing for a tough game, for sure.”

But the key to getting some points on the board will be in simply taking care of its own business, and playing sharper than they have so far this season.

“(We have to) try not to give up any big plays and focus on the fundamentals,” Prokes said. “We have to be able to tackle and we have to be able to block on every single play and not have any breakdowns. It really comes down to preparation. That’s what we’ve been trying to work on in practice this week.”

That, and attitude. Perhaps the most difficult opponent Bear Lake will face is its own mentaility.

“It’s tough,” Prokes said. “When things are going that bad, you haven’t won, you haven’t scored, we’ve had problems with turnovers and penalties and mental mistakes and that’s kind of hard to get over. It can kind of wear down on you.”