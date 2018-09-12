Frankfort Rotary to hold End World Polio fundraiser

FRANKFORT — Rotary members in Frankfort are among millions reaching out on World Polio Day to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio – a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.

Frankfort Rotary invites the public to attend its upcoming Sept. 19 meeting, which will feature discussion on the world-wide polio eradication effort by Rotary International and the Bill & Malinda Gates Foundation, followed by the Movie “Breathe” and a question and answer session.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Garden Theater in Benzie County. The event will start with appetizers, followed by an introduction featuring the story of a polio survivor presented by Marsha Minervini. The movie, “Breathe,” will begin at 5:15 p.m. and at 7:15 p.m. there will be a discussion on the movie and the disease, with input from epidemiologist Dr. David Martin.

Since Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative nearly 30 years ago, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 percent, from about 350,000 cases a year to just 37 cases in 2016.

To sustain this progress, and protect all children from polio, Rotary has committed to raising 50 million per year over the next three years in support of global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match Rotary’s commitment 2:1.

Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to previously polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.

“We invite the public to join us in a campaign that has already had great success in reducing Polio worldwide is making this final push toward completely eradicating the disease, which most frequently targets children,” said Frankfort Rotary President Mary Ann Short.

Rotary has contributed more than $1.7 billion to ending polio since 1985, and the Frankfort Rotary will be donating $1,500 this year.

Visit endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.