Free junior deer hunting licenses to be available at all Michigan Meijer stores

BIG RAPIDS — Young hunters will have the opportunity to get a free junior deer hunting license at all Meijer stores in Michigan on Sept. 14 and 15.

Youths, ages 16 and under, must be accompanied by an adult. Customers do not need to present a coupon and can visit the sporting goods desk or customer service for assistance.

The deal is valid for a single junior deer hunting license, a $20 value, or mentored youth hunting license.

Those who hunt in Michigan also must purchase a base license, which costs $6 for youth, ages 10 through 16. The base license allows hunters to hunt small game and purchase additional hunting licenses.

The mentored youth hunting license, valid only for hunters under the age of 10, includes a base license.

Meijer has offered youth hunters free deer hunting licenses since 2008.