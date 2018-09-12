Hospice of Michigan volunteers provide relief to families in Manistee

MANISTEE – Hospice of Michigan is seeking volunteers in Manistee and communities across Manistee, Benzie, Mason and Lake Counties, where the number of patients continues to grow.

There’s a particular need for patient companions to provide socialization and companionship to HOM patients or caregivers, through activities such as playing cards, listening to music or simple conversation. Military veterans and those with pets are especially encouraged to donate their time.

The rewards of becoming a hospice volunteer are evident through the engagement of local resident and seven-year hospice volunteer Margaret “Peaches” Sanovic.

“I began volunteering with Hospice of Michigan to honor the memory of my mom and now my sister, who passed away just a year ago,” she said. “But I stay because of the wonderful patients I’ve met along the way.”

Sanovic provides relief for the caregivers of patients living at home, allowing them time to go shopping, run errands or simply relax for a spell with the knowledge that their loved ones are cared for.

She wishes to ease the burden on patients and their families by making the situation a little more manageable for everyone.

“It’s important to know that I am helping patients – and their families – make a peaceful transition to the end-of-life stage,” she said.

As a veteran, Sanovic also has a sincere passion for providing end-of-life care to veterans and enjoys connecting with patients over their shared service experience.

All volunteers receive training, with sessions currently available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 and Oct. 23 at the Manistee County Council on Aging, located at 457 River St. in Manistee.

Those looking for an experience like Sanovic’s should contact Claire Fisher, volunteer program manager for Hospice of Michigan’s west region, at (616) 481-1536 or cfisher@hom.org to register and learn more about working with patients, as well as general information about the nonprofit hospice organization and the benefits that active volunteers may experience.

More information on Hospice of Michigan volunteer opportunities is available at www.hom.org.