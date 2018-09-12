ISD unveils Social Emotional Learning program

MANISTEE — Studies have shown that school administrators and teachers spend a great deal of time during a school day addressing student behavior and classroom management issues.

That is why Manistee Intermediate School District General Education Department general education consultant Dency Lippert and coordinator Kim Rinehart have started working with the principals from area schools on the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Program to address the best ways to handle those situations. The concept is that the principals then take the information they garner from the program back to their staffs at their respective schools.

“Social Emotional Learning addresses soft skills in education,” said Lippert. “There is a lot of solid research based information that if students aren’t ready to learn, they will not learn. So we work on it to track academic practices.”

Lippert said programs of this nature are not new to the ISD.

“Last year we looked at poverty during the year and how it impacted students,” said Lippert. “This year we are adding Social Emotional Learning to it and that is quite a hot topic out in the world. It is popping up everywhere and in December 2017 the state adopted SEL competencies that are based off five identified competencies.”

Those competencies include self-awareness, self management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making.

Lippert said the SEL connection to education takes place in many areas. It takes place with the Michigan Department of Education’s program to make state schools rank in the national top ten in 10 years plan, local school improvement plans, with state standards, and school and classroom environment.

“All of these things are working together,” said Lippert. “The genesis of this for us is last fall Kim and I went to a school improvement conference in Lansing and attended a session on Social Emotional Learning which was presented by (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services mental health consultant Lauren Kazee.”

Lippert and Rinehart realized at that moment that they wanted Kazee to come to Manistee to present to local educators. Kazee did that on Aug. 29 in the first of a series of eight sessions that will be held over the current school year with local school officials.

School officials from Bear Lake, Kaleva Norman Dickson, Onekama, CASMAN and the ISD intinerants and special education staff took part in the training presented by Kazee. The rest of the training will be done at the monthly principal meetings.

Rinehart said the Manistee Area Public Schools were offered the opportunity to participate, but they use their own program called Love and Logic. However, they will be presented with the information at the principal meetings and have the option of using any of it.

“The process we have planned is Kim and I develop modules on Social Emotional Learning and we will deliver a 30 minute one at our monthly principal meetings, and they will use that with their staff at their meeting,” said Lippert. “It’s the same process we used last year with our teaching students in poverty program that was well received by teachers and principals.”

Rinehart and Lippert said they will get anecdotal results from the program in terms of feedback from those who take part.

“Last year with the poverty and trauma, we received quite a bit of feedback from the principals and teachers,” said Rinehart. “They talked about how the students were affected by the learning and what they were trying to use in the classroom.”

Rinehart said it was really eye opening and they plan some other things to get feedback.

“This year we are trying something different,” said Rinehart. “Between the kickoff and the first module the principals are going to be administering a questionnaire to the teachers on their understanding of Social Emotional Learning. So by the end of the program we will be able to gather some data if we are making an impact with the teachers.”

Lippert said that after every monthly meeting with the principals, she and Rinehart will debrief on what feedback they received from them about SEL. At the end of the year they will then compile all the feedback and data for the overview of the program.

“At the end of the year we do it with the principals and they do it with the teachers to reflect on the whole year,” said Rinehart. “That will tell us how it went and what do we want to do moving forward.”

They said as long as the principals are looking for these types of programs they will continue to offer them.

“We really appreciate the principals sharing that information with their staff,” said Lippert.

Rinehart said they package it all up for the principals by giving them the information, slides and resources they need to present to their teachers, so the administrators love it.

“We take them through the module before they present it,” she said. “Kim takes them through the presentation first and ask the the principals what questions what they may have on it and then we tweak it as necessary.”

Rinehart said that what they are doing with this year’s program, and the one last year, is gaining the attention of other surrounding ISD districts and she has been asked to present twice on what they are doing in Manistee County with it.

Rinehart said they are just excited at the prospect of doing a second year on this type of work with the schools. She said the hopes are that Social Emotional Learning will be as positive of a program as the one last year was on poverty.