Looking Back for Sept. 13

40 YEARS AGO

Workers strike Manistee Forge

Workers at Manistee Drop Forge Corporation struck the Filer City plant this morning after voting yesterday to reject a three-year contract offer made by the company.

Midnight shift workers left their jobs early this morning when the previous three-year contract expired. The Drop Forge strike is the second by Manistee workers in recent weeks. The Filer Mill of Packaging Corporation of America was struck July 17 by approximately 350 members of United Steel Workers Local 12585.

60 YEARS AGO

Arcadia School patrons welcome new teachers

A large attendance of parents and friends gathered at the Arcadia High School gym on Monday evening to heartily welcome new teachers, who are Supt. Roger Carlson, Norman Sadler, Miss Bergschneider and Miss Leppala, and also welcome back the former teachers, Mrs. Gabel, Mrs. Keilor, Mrs. Mallison and Mr. Hughes.

80 YEARS AGO

School budget lower but state aid slash to bring deficit

Although estimated expenditures for the city’s public schools were slashed $7,456 for the coming year, estimated receipts were reduced by more than $13,000 and as a result the system will face a deficit of $4,623 at the end of the present school year.

Voting trend is revealed

The trend of today’s primary voting may have been indicated yesterday in a mock election held at the high school, with members of the U.S. History classes under the direction of Norbert Radtke taking part. One of the proposals, the courthouse proposal, was defeated by the students when they rejected the proposal to increase the county tax assessment by two mills for five years.

