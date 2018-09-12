PREP ROUNDUP: MHS swimmers compete well against state’s elite teams

EAST GRAND RAPIDS — Manistee swimming participated in a tri-meet at East Grand Rapids Tuesday. Though Manistee failed to win any events, the meet served as another necessary step in building toward a strong end of the season.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central also competed at the meet.

“We swam pretty well,” said Manistee swim coach Corey Van Fleet. “We’re building on each meet. We concentrated a little bit on freestyle events (Tuesday). We tried to get our relays. We’re going to do the same thing on Saturday at Spring Lake and then we’ll come back in another couple of weeks and work on other events. We’re still training and swimming hard. We’re not ready to swim fast yet. We’re pretty fast, but not really fast.”

Anna Lee took second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:10.88 while Haley Johnson finished fourth with a 1:27.97. The team of Ginger Hiipakka, Megan Huber, Maddy Fox and Erin Vander Weele took third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:04.26. Jaelyn Thomas, Hiipakka, Lee and Lauren Mendians took third in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 4:33.09.

The Chippewas head to Spring Lake for a meet at 9 a.m. Saturday.

West Michigan D League Cross Country Jamboree

MARION — The second West Michigan D League Jamboree was held at Marion Wednesday. The Bear Lake boys took second with 49 points, just three points shy of Walkerville’s 46. Brethren cross country was finally able to post a team score on the boys’ side and finished fifth with a 113. Neither the Lakers or Bobcats were able to post a score on the girls’ side.

The Laker boys’ second-place finish came despite being short a few key contributors.

“We were missing three of our top seven runners,” said Bear Lake cross country coach Tony Shrum. “Two of them had been in our top five every meet. One was at driver’s training and one was home sick so we had a couple of guys step up.”

Jarrett Buckner paced the Lakers with a 19:58.95 which was good for fourth place. Luca Leffew (20:14.96), Hunter Bentley (20:59.96), Riccardo Girlanda (21:35.38) and Tai Babinec (22:02.48) also scored for Bear Lake. Hayley May finished in sixth place among girls with a 26:38.84. Kalissa Swanson (30:13.85) and Marissa Frisbie (31:31.59) also ran for the Lakers.

“For the girls, I thought Hayley ran a really good race,” Shrum said. “Her goal was to kind of move up ahead of one of the girls she was shooting for that had beat her in the last meet and she accomplished that. Next meet she’ll have an opportunity to move up again and keep working.”

Brethren’s Alexis Tracy took first overall at the meet with a 22:39.91. Federica Pedrotti (28:09.20) and Theresa Young (33:12.31) also ran for the Bobcats. Andrea Scarfone led the Brethren boys with a 21:39.61, good for 13th place. Eric Grismore (21:53.15), Justin Kissling (23:23.83), Logan Tighe (23:49.77) and Eduardo Almeida de Paula (28:08.07) also scored for the Bobcats.

“Alexis won the girls’ race which was awesome to see,” said Brethren cross country coach Kyle Griffin. “Last week she was second place and then she took first today. Federica took eighth again. And we finally scored on the boys’ side. We have five varsity boys now.”

Manistee golf falls to Ludington in tri-meet

LUDINGTON — Manistee golf traveled to Ludington and came up two strokes shy of topping the Orioles, finishing with a nine-hole score of 219. West Michigan Christian took third with a 255.

Though disappointed with not taking the win, Manistee golf coach Bridget Warnke was happy with how her team played and feels they are improving from week to week.

A damaged club may have made the difference in the match.

“Lily Sandstedt had a rough day,” Warnke said. “Her pitching wedge is on the fritz. She said that that definitely had an impact on her. Her club is broken so it’s time to get her a new one. … But it was a beautiful day. It was warm. The kids were complaining it was too warm, but it was all right. We’ll get there.”

Tiffany Elo led the Chippewas with a 46. Katie Huber shot a 48, Lily Sandstedt shot a 58 while Emily Dawson finished with a 67.

Manistee next competes Monday at Leland at 4 p.m.