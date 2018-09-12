A walk for awareness: Annual Suicide Prevention Walk held in Manistee

MANISTEE — Sometimes life can leave one feeling alone and with little hope, but in actuality that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Hope is always on the horizon and so are people willing to help.

That was the message Wednesday evening during the annual Suicide Prevention Walk, sponsored by the Manistee County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition (SAPC), BeDaBin Behavioral Health of The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and Centra Wellness Network.

The walk — which took participants from Manistee’s Veterans Memorial Park, across the Maple Street bridge, and to the steps of Manistee City Hall — is organized in observance of September’s designation as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Nearly 50 people walked to spread the message of hope to those in need and increase general awareness of suicide, mental health and drug addiction.

“This is our sixth or seventh year of the Suicide Prevention Walk, and it’s the largest turnout we’ve had so far,” said Dottie Batchelder, SAPC co-chair and chemical dependency counselor with BeDaBin. “We’re trying to spread awareness and educate people on suicide prevention and overdose prevention, because the two can go together.

“There is hope,” she said. “There are crisis and prevention hotlines for people to get the help they need, and there are people all over willing to help.

Suicide has been on the rise nationally for many years. According to the Manistee SAPC, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Nearly 90 percent of suicide victims have a potentially treatable mental health condition, such as depression or anxiety.

Overdose deaths, exacerbated by the national opioid epidemic, have also increased, and they also play a role in the conversation about suicide prevention.

Earlier in the week, organizers hosted a viewing of the film “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” at the Vogue Theatre.

During Wednesday’s event, a video on suicide prevention and awareness, created by a group of students from Manistee High School’s video production class, was presented to participants.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the following warning signs could mean someone is at risk of suicide:

• Threats or comments about committing suicide, which can begin with small comments like “I don’t want to be alive” and become more overt;

• Increased alcohol and drug use;

• Writing or talking about death;

• Showing signs of rage or talking about seeking revenge;

• Impulsive or reckless behavior;

• Dramatic mood swings; and

• Planning by searching to buy, steal or borrow the tools needed to commit suicide.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness states a person could show at least one to two warning signs, or more, when considering suicide.

Warning signs can be overt or subtle, and are not limited to the items listed. To reach out to a professional, those in suicidal crisis should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK, or immediately contact 911.

To learn more about the Manistee County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition, email manisteecountySAPC@gmail.com.